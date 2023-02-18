Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Virginia Tech
Current Records: Pittsburgh 19-7; Virginia Tech 15-11
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies are 7-2 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Virginia Tech and Pitt will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies won both of their matches against Pitt last season (76-71 and 74-47) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The point spread favored Virginia Tech on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 77-70. The losing side was boosted by forward Justyn Mutts, who almost posted a triple-double on 17 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Pitt didn't have too much trouble with the Boston College Eagles at home on Tuesday as they won 77-58. Five players on the Panthers scored in the double digits: forward Blake Hinson (21), guard Greg Elliott (14), guard Nelly Cummings (11), guard Jamarius Burton (10), and center Federiko Federiko (10). Federiko Federiko has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 19-7 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 15-11. In their victory, Pitt relied heavily on Blake Hinson, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 21 points and seven boards. the Hokies will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia Tech have won seven out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.
- Feb 07, 2022 - Virginia Tech 74 vs. Pittsburgh 47
- Feb 05, 2022 - Virginia Tech 76 vs. Pittsburgh 71
- Feb 03, 2021 - Pittsburgh 83 vs. Virginia Tech 72
- Feb 15, 2020 - Virginia Tech 67 vs. Pittsburgh 57
- Feb 16, 2019 - Virginia Tech 70 vs. Pittsburgh 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Virginia Tech 81 vs. Pittsburgh 67
- Feb 14, 2017 - Virginia Tech 66 vs. Pittsburgh 63
- Mar 02, 2016 - Virginia Tech 65 vs. Pittsburgh 61
- Jan 31, 2016 - Pittsburgh 90 vs. Virginia Tech 71