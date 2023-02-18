Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Pittsburgh 19-7; Virginia Tech 15-11

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies are 7-2 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Virginia Tech and Pitt will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies won both of their matches against Pitt last season (76-71 and 74-47) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The point spread favored Virginia Tech on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 77-70. The losing side was boosted by forward Justyn Mutts, who almost posted a triple-double on 17 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Pitt didn't have too much trouble with the Boston College Eagles at home on Tuesday as they won 77-58. Five players on the Panthers scored in the double digits: forward Blake Hinson (21), guard Greg Elliott (14), guard Nelly Cummings (11), guard Jamarius Burton (10), and center Federiko Federiko (10). Federiko Federiko has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 19-7 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 15-11. In their victory, Pitt relied heavily on Blake Hinson, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 21 points and seven boards. the Hokies will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech have won seven out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.