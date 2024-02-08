Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Chattanooga 15-8, VMI 4-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VMI will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 90-69 punch to the gut against the Bears. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with the Bears: they've now lost four in a row.

VMI struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Mercer posted 20 assists.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They were the victim of a bruising 78-56 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs. It was supposed to be a close match, and Chattanooga was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Samford.

The Keydets' loss was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 4-19. As for the Mocs, their loss dropped their record down to 15-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI was dealt a punishing 109-61 loss at the hands of the Mocs when the teams last played back in January. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point VMI was down 52-30.

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 14.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.