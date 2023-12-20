Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Radford 9-4, West Virginia 4-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be home for the holidays to greet the Radford Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at WVU Coliseum.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Minutemen and fell 87-79.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Noah Farrakhan, who scored 15 points. Kerr Kriisa was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, Radford waltzed into their game Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 70-63 win over the Bison. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but Radford was the better team in the second half.

The Mountaineers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: West Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

West Virginia strolled past Radford in their previous matchup back in December of 2021 by a score of 67-51. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or does Radford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

West Virginia has won both of the games they've played against Radford in the last 7 years.