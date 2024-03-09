Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Furman 16-15, Western Carolina 22-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Carolina is 2-8 against Furman since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Western Carolina Catamounts and the Furman Paladins are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrah's Cherokee Center in a Southern postseason contest. Western Carolina has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 251 points over their last three matches.

Chattanooga typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Western Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. They blew past the Mocs 82-63.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Furman last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Furman has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Furman smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mercer only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-9 record this season. As for the Paladins, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-15.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Western Carolina beat Furman 85-77 in their previous meeting last Wednesday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Carolina since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Furman has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.