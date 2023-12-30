Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 5-7, Western Kentucky 10-3

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

The Abilene Chr. Wildcats will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Abilene Chr. is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Abilene Chr. found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 83-73 to the Razorbacks.

Despite their loss, Abilene Chr. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Leonardo Bettiol, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bettiol has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky came tearing into Tuesday's matchup with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They had just enough and edged the Lancers out 73-70.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 5-7. As for the Hilltoppers, their victory bumped their record up to 10-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Abilene Chr. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.