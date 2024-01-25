Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: FIU 7-12, Western Kentucky 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the FIU Panthers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at E.A. Diddle Arena. FIU is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact FIU found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 78-69 to the Flames.

FIU's loss came about despite a quality game from Javaunte Hawkins, who scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Arturo Dean, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky pushed their score all the way to 87 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 93-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Miners. Western Kentucky has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 7-12. As for the Hilltoppers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. FIU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

FIU is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: FIU is playing on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a solid 6.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.