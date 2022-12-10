Who's Playing

Longwood @ Wichita State

Current Records: Longwood 5-4; Wichita State 4-4

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Wichita State Shockers at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Charles Koch Arena. Longwood will be strutting in after a win while Wichita State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Lancers were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by a 75-49 margin over the Delaware State Hornets. It took four tries, but Longwood can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, Wichita State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 55-50 to the Kansas State Wildcats. Guard Shammah Scott just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Longwood's win brought them up to 5-4 while the Shockers' defeat pulled them down to 4-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lancers come into the contest boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%. But Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.80%, which places them 14th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.