Who's Playing
Hofstra @ William & Mary
Current Records: Hofstra 9-7; William & Mary 6-9
What to Know
A Colonial battle is on tap between the William & Mary Tribe and the Hofstra Pride at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with William & Mary winning the first 63-62 at home and Hofstra taking the second 83-67.
It was a close one, but on Thursday the Tribe sidestepped the Northeastern Huskies for a 69-66 victory. William & Mary's guard Anders Nelson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points. Nelson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Drexel Dragons on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Hofstra had enough points to win and then some against the Hampton Pirates on Thursday, taking their matchup 67-51. Four players on Hofstra scored in the double digits: guard Aaron Estrada (20), guard Tyler Thomas (16), guard Darlinstone Dubar (13), and forward Warren Williams (12).
The Tribe ended up a good deal behind the Pride when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 83-67. Maybe William & Mary will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hofstra have won 11 out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Hofstra 83 vs. William & Mary 67
- Dec 29, 2021 - William & Mary 63 vs. Hofstra 62
- Jan 03, 2021 - Hofstra 82 vs. William & Mary 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Hofstra 61 vs. William & Mary 56
- Feb 01, 2020 - Hofstra 83 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 02, 2020 - William & Mary 88 vs. Hofstra 61
- Feb 09, 2019 - Hofstra 93 vs. William & Mary 87
- Jan 10, 2019 - Hofstra 93 vs. William & Mary 90
- Feb 15, 2018 - Hofstra 90 vs. William & Mary 84
- Dec 30, 2017 - William & Mary 90 vs. Hofstra 87
- Feb 23, 2017 - Hofstra 96 vs. William & Mary 82
- Jan 02, 2017 - William & Mary 95 vs. Hofstra 93
- Mar 06, 2016 - Hofstra 70 vs. William & Mary 67
- Feb 11, 2016 - Hofstra 86 vs. William & Mary 80
- Jan 24, 2016 - Hofstra 91 vs. William & Mary 63