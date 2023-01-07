Who's Playing

Hofstra @ William & Mary

Current Records: Hofstra 9-7; William & Mary 6-9

What to Know

A Colonial battle is on tap between the William & Mary Tribe and the Hofstra Pride at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with William & Mary winning the first 63-62 at home and Hofstra taking the second 83-67.

It was a close one, but on Thursday the Tribe sidestepped the Northeastern Huskies for a 69-66 victory. William & Mary's guard Anders Nelson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points. Nelson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Drexel Dragons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hofstra had enough points to win and then some against the Hampton Pirates on Thursday, taking their matchup 67-51. Four players on Hofstra scored in the double digits: guard Aaron Estrada (20), guard Tyler Thomas (16), guard Darlinstone Dubar (13), and forward Warren Williams (12).

The Tribe ended up a good deal behind the Pride when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 83-67. Maybe William & Mary will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra have won 11 out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.