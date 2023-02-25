Who's Playing

Monmouth @ William & Mary

Current Records: Monmouth 6-24; William & Mary 11-19

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the William & Mary Tribe and the Monmouth Hawks will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary will be strutting in after a victory while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tribe and the Elon Phoenix on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as William & Mary wrapped it up with a 73-60 win at home. William & Mary got double-digit scores from four players: forward Ben Wight (17), guard Miguel Ayesa (15), guard Anders Nelson (12), and guard Matteus Case (10).

Meanwhile, Monmouth was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 86-81 to the Hampton Pirates. Guard Jack Collins had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

William & Mary's win brought them up to 11-19 while the Hawks' loss pulled them down to 6-24. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tribe have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 31st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Monmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.