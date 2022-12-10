Who's Playing
Norfolk State @ William & Mary
Current Records: Norfolk State 5-4; William & Mary 4-6
What to Know
The William & Mary Tribe will take on the Norfolk State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Tribe came up short against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Wednesday, falling 72-62.
Meanwhile, Norfolk State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 68-62 to Old Dominion.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Norfolk State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 16, 2021 - Norfolk State 91 vs. William & Mary 74