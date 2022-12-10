Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ William & Mary

Current Records: Norfolk State 5-4; William & Mary 4-6

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe will take on the Norfolk State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Tribe came up short against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Wednesday, falling 72-62.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 68-62 to Old Dominion.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Series History

Norfolk State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.