Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ William & Mary

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 9-12; William & Mary 8-12

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe will be returning home after a three-game road trip. William & Mary and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena.

The Tribe have to be hurting after a devastating 80-53 loss at the hands of the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Thursday. Guard Gabe Dorsey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points. Dorsey had some trouble finding his footing against the College of Charleston Cougars on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 79-67 to the Towson Tigers. One thing holding the Aggies back was the mediocre play of forward Marcus Watson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.