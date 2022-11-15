Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Green Bay 0-2; Wisconsin 2-0

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix are 0-6 against the Wisconsin Badgers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Green Bay's road trip will continue as they head to Kohl Center at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Wisconsin. The Badgers should still be feeling good after a win, while the Phoenix will be looking to get back in the win column.

Green Bay took a serious blow against the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, falling 92-58. Clarence Cummings III (14 points) and Zae Blake (13 points) were the top scorers for Green Bay.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin netted a 60-50 victory over the Stanford Cardinal this past Friday. The top scorer for Wisconsin was forward Tyler Wahl (17 points).

The Phoenix have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 27.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Green Bay is now 0-2 while the Badgers sit at a mirror-image 2-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 58.50% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. On the other hand, Wisconsin comes into the contest boasting the 31st fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 66. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.95

Odds

The Badgers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 28.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last eight years.