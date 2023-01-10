Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Michigan State 11-4; Wisconsin 11-3
What to Know
The Michigan State Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. MSU and the #14 Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kohl Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Badgers winning the first 70-62 and the Spartans taking the second 69-63.
The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday MSU proved too difficult a challenge. MSU snuck past Michigan with a 59-53 victory. Guard A.J. Hoggard was the offensive standout of the contest for MSU, picking up 15 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday, falling 79-69. The Badgers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Chucky Hepburn, who had 22 points and seven assists, and forward Steven Crowl, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.
The Spartans didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Wisconsin when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win. MSU's victory shoved Wisconsin out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Michigan State 69 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Feb 08, 2022 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Michigan State 62
- Jan 21, 2022 - Michigan State 86 vs. Wisconsin 74
- Dec 25, 2020 - Wisconsin 85 vs. Michigan State 76
- Feb 01, 2020 - Wisconsin 64 vs. Michigan State 63
- Jan 17, 2020 - Michigan State 67 vs. Wisconsin 55
- Mar 16, 2019 - Michigan State 67 vs. Wisconsin 55
- Feb 12, 2019 - Michigan State 67 vs. Wisconsin 59
- Mar 02, 2018 - Michigan State 63 vs. Wisconsin 60
- Feb 25, 2018 - Michigan State 68 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Jan 26, 2018 - Michigan State 76 vs. Wisconsin 61
- Feb 26, 2017 - Michigan State 84 vs. Wisconsin 74
- Feb 18, 2016 - Michigan State 69 vs. Wisconsin 57
- Jan 17, 2016 - Wisconsin 77 vs. Michigan State 76