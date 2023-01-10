Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Michigan State 11-4; Wisconsin 11-3

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. MSU and the #14 Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kohl Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Badgers winning the first 70-62 and the Spartans taking the second 69-63.

The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday MSU proved too difficult a challenge. MSU snuck past Michigan with a 59-53 victory. Guard A.J. Hoggard was the offensive standout of the contest for MSU, picking up 15 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday, falling 79-69. The Badgers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Chucky Hepburn, who had 22 points and seven assists, and forward Steven Crowl, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.

The Spartans didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Wisconsin when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win. MSU's victory shoved Wisconsin out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin.