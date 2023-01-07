Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Youngstown State

Current Records: IUPUI 3-12; Youngstown State 11-5

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins are 9-1 against the IUPUI Jaguars since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Youngstown State and IUPUI will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The Penguins won both of their matches against IUPUI last season (61-55 and 74-61) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Youngstown State took their contest against the Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday by a conclusive 78-56 score.

Meanwhile, IUPUI lost to the Wright State Raiders at home by a decisive 82-68 margin.

Youngstown State's victory brought them up to 11-5 while the Jaguars' loss pulled them down to 3-12. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Penguins enter the matchup with 83.7 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, IUPUI is 356th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Youngstown State have won nine out of their last ten games against IUPUI.