Who's Playing
IUPUI @ Youngstown State
Current Records: IUPUI 3-12; Youngstown State 11-5
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins are 9-1 against the IUPUI Jaguars since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Youngstown State and IUPUI will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The Penguins won both of their matches against IUPUI last season (61-55 and 74-61) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Youngstown State took their contest against the Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday by a conclusive 78-56 score.
Meanwhile, IUPUI lost to the Wright State Raiders at home by a decisive 82-68 margin.
Youngstown State's victory brought them up to 11-5 while the Jaguars' loss pulled them down to 3-12. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Penguins enter the matchup with 83.7 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, IUPUI is 356th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Youngstown State have won nine out of their last ten games against IUPUI.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Youngstown State 74 vs. IUPUI 61
- Feb 03, 2022 - Youngstown State 61 vs. IUPUI 55
- Feb 20, 2021 - Youngstown State 77 vs. IUPUI 70
- Feb 19, 2021 - IUPUI 72 vs. Youngstown State 70
- Feb 01, 2020 - Youngstown State 91 vs. IUPUI 76
- Dec 28, 2019 - Youngstown State 83 vs. IUPUI 73
- Feb 14, 2019 - Youngstown State 75 vs. IUPUI 73
- Jan 12, 2019 - Youngstown State 82 vs. IUPUI 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - Youngstown State 84 vs. IUPUI 80
- Jan 20, 2018 - Youngstown State 85 vs. IUPUI 62