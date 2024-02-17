Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Howard Bison

Current Records: NC Central 13-9, Howard 10-14

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Howard is heading back home. After both having extra time off, they and the NC Central Eagles will dust off their jerseys to square off against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Burr Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Howard will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Two weeks ago, the Bison didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Hornets, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory.

Meanwhile, NC Central fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Bears two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 79-72 to the Bears. NC Central's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Bison's victory bumped their record up to 10-14. As for the Eagles, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Howard hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Howard might still be hurting after the devastating 73-54 defeat they got from the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January. Will Howard have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Howard is a 3.5-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

NC Central has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.