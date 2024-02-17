Who's Playing
NC Central Eagles @ Howard Bison
Current Records: NC Central 13-9, Howard 10-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Ticket Cost: $36.75
What to Know
After four games on the road, Howard is heading back home. After both having extra time off, they and the NC Central Eagles will dust off their jerseys to square off against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Burr Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Howard will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Two weeks ago, the Bison didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Hornets, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory.
Meanwhile, NC Central fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Bears two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 79-72 to the Bears. NC Central's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
The Bison's victory bumped their record up to 10-14. As for the Eagles, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-9.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Howard hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Howard might still be hurting after the devastating 73-54 defeat they got from the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January. Will Howard have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Howard is a 3.5-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 141.5 points.
Series History
NC Central has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.
- Jan 06, 2024 - NC Central 73 vs. Howard 54
- Feb 25, 2023 - NC Central 68 vs. Howard 60
- Jan 28, 2023 - Howard 71 vs. NC Central 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - Howard 77 vs. NC Central 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Howard 75 vs. NC Central 74
- Feb 24, 2020 - NC Central 80 vs. Howard 65
- Feb 18, 2019 - NC Central 98 vs. Howard 90
- Feb 19, 2018 - NC Central 83 vs. Howard 66
- Jan 20, 2018 - Howard 84 vs. NC Central 78
- Feb 20, 2017 - NC Central 66 vs. Howard 59