Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Duquesne 20-11, Illinois 23-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 8:40 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 8:40 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to clash at 8:40 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Duquesne comes in on nine and Illinois on five.

Duquesne earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They managed a 71-67 win over the Cougars.

Duquesne's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dae Dae Grant, who scored 19 points. Grant didn't help Duquesne's cause all that much against VCU on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match. Jakub Necas was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Illinois meant business on Thursday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Eagles squad that has allowed just 63.43 points per contest. The Fighting Illini strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 85-69. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Illinois did.

Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. were among the main playmakers for Illinois as the former scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks and the latter scored 26 points along with two steals and two blocks. Shannon Jr. is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 25 or more in the last five games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Marcus Domask, who dropped a triple-double on 12 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists.

The Dukes have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 25-11 record this season. As for the Fighting Illini, their win bumped their record up to 27-8.

Duquesne is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Duquesne is expected to win, but their 9-14 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Illinois is a big 10-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 148 points.

