Illinois is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-38 lead against Morehead State.

Illinois entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Morehead State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Morehead State Eagles @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Morehead State 23-8, Illinois 23-8

The Morehead State Eagles and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to clash at 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha in an Ohio Valley postseason contest. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Morehead State comes in on six and Illinois on four.

Morehead State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing two weeks ago. They came out on top against the Trojans by a score of 69-55.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Morehead State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Riley Minix, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Minix is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Drew Thelwell, who scored 21 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, even though Wisconsin scored an imposing 87 points on Sunday, Illinois still came out on top. The Fighting Illini took their contest against the Badgers 93-87.

Illinois relied on the efforts of Marcus Domask, who scored 26 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 34 points. That makes it four consecutive games in which Shannon Jr. has scored at least a third of Illinois' points.

The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 26-8. As for the Fighting Illini, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 25-8 record this season.

Morehead State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 20-10-1 and Illinois is 8-3.

Illinois is a big 11.5-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Fighting Illini slightly, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

