Who's Playing
Evansville Aces @ Illinois State Redbirds
Current Records: Evansville 15-16, Illinois State 15-16
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
What to Know
The Illinois State Redbirds and the Evansville Aces are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Enterprise Center in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. Illinois State has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.
The point spread may have favored Illinois State on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Beacons by a score of 75-72. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Illinois State in their matchups with Valparaiso: they've now lost four in a row.
Illinois State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Malachi Poindexter, who scored 17 points along with five assists and two steals, and Kendall Lewis who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Myles Foster, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Bruins wasn't particularly close, with the Aces falling 83-66.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.
The Redbirds now have a losing record at 15-16. As for the Aces, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-16.
Illinois State was able to grind out a solid win over Evansville in their previous matchup back in February, winning 86-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Illinois State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Illinois State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.
- Feb 18, 2024 - Illinois State 86 vs. Evansville 79
- Jan 27, 2024 - Evansville 58 vs. Illinois State 54
- Feb 26, 2023 - Illinois State 72 vs. Evansville 53
- Jan 07, 2023 - Illinois State 69 vs. Evansville 61
- Jan 23, 2022 - Evansville 56 vs. Illinois State 53
- Jan 21, 2022 - Illinois State 94 vs. Evansville 56
- Jan 10, 2021 - Illinois State 73 vs. Evansville 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - Evansville 57 vs. Illinois State 48
- Feb 29, 2020 - Illinois State 71 vs. Evansville 60
- Jan 29, 2020 - Illinois State 77 vs. Evansville 66