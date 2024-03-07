Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Evansville 15-16, Illinois State 15-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds and the Evansville Aces are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Enterprise Center in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. Illinois State has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored Illinois State on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Beacons by a score of 75-72. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Illinois State in their matchups with Valparaiso: they've now lost four in a row.

Illinois State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Malachi Poindexter, who scored 17 points along with five assists and two steals, and Kendall Lewis who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Myles Foster, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Bruins wasn't particularly close, with the Aces falling 83-66.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

The Redbirds now have a losing record at 15-16. As for the Aces, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-16.

Illinois State was able to grind out a solid win over Evansville in their previous matchup back in February, winning 86-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Illinois State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Illinois State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.