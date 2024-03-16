The No. 3 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-9) will try to make their first-ever Big Ten Tournament title game appearance when they face the No. 2 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (24-8) on Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. Nebraska pulled within one win of its first trip to the title game when it crushed No. 6 seed Indiana in the quarterfinals on Friday. Illinois rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to get past No. 10 seed Ohio State in its quarterfinal matchup. The Fighting Illini beat Nebraska in overtime in the lone regular-season meeting between these teams.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The latest Illinois vs. Nebraska odds from SportsLine consensus list the Fighting Illini as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 153. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Illinois date: Saturday, March 16

Nebraska vs. Illinois time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Nebraska vs. Illinois TV channel: CBS

Nebraska vs. Illinois live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Illinois vs. Nebraska

Before tuning into the Nebraska vs. Illinois game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Illinois vs. Nebraska, the model projects that the Cornhuskers cover the spread as 4.5-point underdogs. Nebraska won six of its final seven games down the stretch of the regular season, with all six of those victories coming by double digits. The Cornhuskers maintained their dominance with a 93-66 win over Indiana on Friday, as junior guard Brice Williams and senior guard Keisei Tominaga both scored 23 points.

They have already played one close game against Illinois this season, easily covering the spread as 10-point road underdogs in a game that went to overtime in February. Tominaga poured in 31 points on 9 of 14 shooting, including a 5 of 7 mark from 3-point range. Junior forward Juwan Gary, who is one of four double-digit scorers on Nebraska's roster, posted a double-double in that game with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Illinois was not nearly as convincing in its quarterfinal game, failing to cover the spread as a 5.5-point favorite in a 77-74 win over Ohio State. The Fighting Illini have only covered the spread three times in their last 11 games in March, while Nebraska has covered in eight of its last nine March outings. SportsLine's model expects both trends to hold up on Saturday, as the Cornhuskers are covering in well over 50% of the latest simulations. Stream the game here.

