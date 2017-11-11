Indiana coach Archie Miller hears boos in his debut as Hoosiers lose to Indiana State
Archie Miller will want to forget his first game as Indiana's coach
If there is such a thing as a honeymoon period in coaching, Indiana's Archie Miller saw his come to an unceremonious end on Friday night when Indiana State came into Assembly Hall and throttled the Hoosiers 90-69.
"We're soft," said Miller. "We're just a soft team. You don't have to sugarcoat it at all."
Boos were heard from Hoosier fans with IU trailing by 21 at halftime.
The Sycamores shot a scorching 65.4 percent from the 3-point line, hitting 17 of their 26 attempts en route to a dominant win over Indiana in Bloomington. Meanwhile, Indiana struggled to find any type of success on either side of the ball.
The Hoosiers shot a putrid 22.2 percent from beyond the arc and allowed Indiana State -- a preseason bottom tier MVC team -- to shoot 59.6 percent from the floor. However Miller didn't discredit the Sycamores and their thorough shellacking of his squad.
"The fight, the toughness, I think you're seeing a team that's having to learn how to play a new way, and they don't know how to win yet doing it this way," said Miller. "I make no excuses - Indiana State was ready, and Indiana wasn't."
Unfortunately for Indiana, things won't get easier from here. Sunday's game vs. Howard is the second of seven games in a grueling 20-day stretch for the Hoosiers, which includes a trip to No. 23 Seton Hall and a home game to close out November against top-ranked Duke.
