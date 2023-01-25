Indiana coach Mike Woodson will not be on the sidelines Wednesday against Minnesota as he recovers from COVID-19, the university announced. Assistant and associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the scout for the game, will serve as the acting coach in Woodson's absence.

Indiana has quietly been on a heater since entering the meat of its conference schedule, having won three straight after opening Big Ten play 1-4. The Hoosiers (13-6) defeated Michigan State on Sunday, 82-69, extending a three-game winning streak that already featured Illinois and Wisconsin. Indiana won all three by an average of 15.3 points.

Rosemond joined Woodson's staff in 2021 after serving as an assistant in the SEC at both Alabama and Georgia from 2014-2019. A former All-State guard from Georgia, he played both at the junior college level and the high-major level, including at Oregon and Seattle, prior to his coaching career.

Indiana was not ranked in this week's latest AP Top 25 poll, but its prospects this season remain as promising as ever under Woodson's watch. Though the Hoosiers will be without Woodson against Minnesota, the Gophers are facing lean roster numbers. Following an NCAA Tournament appearance in Year 1 as a No. 12 seed, the Hoosiers are just 1.5 games off of second place in the league standings and a projected No. 6 seed, according to CBS Sports Bracketology expert Jerry Palm.