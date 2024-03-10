Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Michigan State 18-12, Indiana 17-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Indiana waltzed into their match on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Golden Gophers by a score of 70-58. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as Indiana did.

Indiana relied on the efforts of Trey Galloway, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists, and Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Ware didn't help Indiana's cause all that much against Maryland on Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Mackenzie Mgbako was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, after a 88-74 finish the last time they played, Michigan State and Northwestern decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Spartans secured a 53-49 W over the Wildcats on Wednesday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Michigan State has scored all year.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Michigan State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Malik Hall, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 17 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyson Walker, who scored 19 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Hoosiers' win bumped their record up to 17-13. As for the Spartans, their victory bumped their record up to 18-12.

Indiana ended up a good deal behind Michigan State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 80-65. Will Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.