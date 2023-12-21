Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: N. Alabama 6-6, Indiana 8-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will be home for the holidays to greet the N. Alabama Lions at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana will be strutting in after a victory while N. Alabama will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, the Hoosiers slipped by the Eagles 69-68. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:29 mark of the second half, when Indiana was facing a 61-46 deficit.

Anthony Walker was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 18 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for Indiana was Mackenzie Mgbako's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Alabama last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Golden Eagles by a score of 70-67.

The Hoosiers' victory bumped their record up to 8-3. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 6-6.

Going forward, Indiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Indiana is playing as the favorites at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Everything came up roses for Indiana against N. Alabama in their previous matchup back in December of 2020 as the team secured a 87-52 victory. Does Indiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Alabama turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a big 13.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won both of the games they've played against N. Alabama in the last 4 years.