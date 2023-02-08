Who's Playing
Valparaiso @ Indiana State
Current Records: Valparaiso 10-15; Indiana State 16-9
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Hulman Center. The Sycamores earned a 68-50 win in their most recent matchup against Valpo in January.
The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Indiana State proved too difficult a challenge. Indiana State took their game at home with ease, bagging a 99-56 win over MSU. Indiana State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Courvoisier McCauley led the charge as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Beacons were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 85-82 to the Drake Bulldogs. Guard Kobe King had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-17, 13-point finish.
Indiana State's victory lifted them to 16-9 while Valparaiso's defeat dropped them down to 10-15. If the Sycamores want to win on Wednesday, they will need to focus on stopping Valpo's forward Maximus Nelson, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 18 points and six boards, and forward Ben Krikke, who had 27 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Valparaiso have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana State.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Indiana State 68 vs. Valparaiso 50
- Feb 05, 2022 - Valparaiso 79 vs. Indiana State 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Valparaiso 75 vs. Indiana State 73
- Feb 27, 2021 - Valparaiso 70 vs. Indiana State 58
- Feb 26, 2021 - Indiana State 58 vs. Valparaiso 43
- Feb 29, 2020 - Indiana State 71 vs. Valparaiso 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - Valparaiso 86 vs. Indiana State 77
- Mar 07, 2019 - Valparaiso 77 vs. Indiana State 55
- Feb 13, 2019 - Indiana State 87 vs. Valparaiso 82
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana State 70 vs. Valparaiso 53
- Jan 31, 2018 - Valparaiso 69 vs. Indiana State 63
- Dec 28, 2017 - Indiana State 73 vs. Valparaiso 64
- Dec 17, 2016 - Valparaiso 89 vs. Indiana State 71
- Dec 09, 2015 - Valparaiso 69 vs. Indiana State 63