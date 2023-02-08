Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Indiana State

Current Records: Valparaiso 10-15; Indiana State 16-9

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Hulman Center. The Sycamores earned a 68-50 win in their most recent matchup against Valpo in January.

The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Indiana State proved too difficult a challenge. Indiana State took their game at home with ease, bagging a 99-56 win over MSU. Indiana State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Courvoisier McCauley led the charge as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Beacons were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 85-82 to the Drake Bulldogs. Guard Kobe King had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-17, 13-point finish.

Indiana State's victory lifted them to 16-9 while Valparaiso's defeat dropped them down to 10-15. If the Sycamores want to win on Wednesday, they will need to focus on stopping Valpo's forward Maximus Nelson, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 18 points and six boards, and forward Ben Krikke, who had 27 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Valparaiso have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana State.