The Indiana Hoosiers look to win their second consecutive ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup when they take on the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday in Tallahassee, Fla. Indiana (3-1) defeated Florida State (1-0) 80-64 in last year's game on Dec. 3. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 5-0, but the teams have never met in Tallahassee. Since losing to Indiana, the Seminoles are 20-3. Hoosiers senior guard Aljami Durham, the second-leading scorer on the team, injured his left ankle in a loss to Texas on Dec. 1 and his status is questionable.

Tip-off from Tucker Center is set for 7:15 p.m. EST. Indiana is 58-44 in four seasons under coach Archie Miller, while Florida State is 383-221 under coach Leonard Hamilton. The Seminoles are three-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Florida State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139.5.

Indiana vs. Florida State spread: FSU -3

Indiana vs. Florida State over-under: 139.5 points

Indiana vs. Florida State money line: Indiana +140, FSU -160

IU: Is 3-0 when leading at halftime this season

FSU: The Seminoles are 66-3 (.957) in their last 69 home games since the end of the 2015-16 season

Why Florida State can cover



The Seminoles have won 24 consecutive games at the Tucker Center. Senior guard M.J. Walker had the hot hand in the season-opening win over North Florida on Dec. 2, scoring a team-high 17 points in just 27 minutes of action. He hit four of eight shots from the floor, including three of five from 3-point range. Walker earned all-ACC honorable mention last season, and with 78 wins, he's looking to become the winningest player in school history.

Also powering Florida State is sophomore center Balsa Koprivica, who is also hitting 50 percent of his shots from the floor and scored 13 points in the win over North Florida. He added five rebounds and two blocked shots in his first career start. Last season, he averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, while shooting a team-best 69.9 percent from the floor.

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers are led by sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been red-hot to start the season. He is averaging 21.5 points and seven rebounds per game, and is hitting 50.8 percent of his shots from the floor. In the third-place game of the Maui Invitational, Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 31 points and six rebounds as Indiana rolled to a 79-63 win over Stanford. Last year, he finished second in the Big Ten Conference in field goal percentage at 56.6 and seventh in rebounding at 8.4.

Also giving the offense a boost is junior forward Race Thompson, who is hitting 60.7 percent of his shots from the floor. Thompson is third on the Hoosiers in scoring at 11.5 points per game and is averaging 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and two blocks per game. As a redshirt sophomore in 2019-20, he became a key contributor in the second half of the season, averaging 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds. Thompson was second on the team with 19 blocked shots and 20 steals.

