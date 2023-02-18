Assembly Hall showcases a dynamic Big Ten matchup on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers host the Illinois Fighting Illini, with Indiana looking for a regular season sweep. Indiana won the first matchup by double-digits on the road. The Hoosiers enter this matchup at 18-8 overall and 9-6 in conference play. Illinois is 17-8 and 8-6 against Big Ten foes. Illinois is 15-9-1 and Indiana is 13-12-1 against the spread this season.

Tip-off is at 12 p.m. ET in Bloomington. Caesars Sportsbook lists Indiana as a 5.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144 in the latest Illinois vs. Indiana odds. Before you make any Illinois vs. Indiana picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Indiana and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Illinois vs. Indiana:

Illinois vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -5.5

Illinois vs. Indiana over/under: 144 points

Illinois vs. Indiana money line: Indiana -225, Illinois +185

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 4-3 against the spread in road games

IND: The Hoosiers are 10-4 against the spread in home games

Illinois vs. Indiana picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Illinois can cover

Illinois is stellar on defense. Brad Underwood's team is in the top 30 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, and the Illini protect the rim at an elite level. Illinois is No. 3 in the country with 5.8 blocked shots per game and in the top ten nationally in block rate (14.6%) and 2-point shooting allowed (44.0%). Illinois also holds opponents to 32.7% shooting from 3-point range, and secures 74% of defensive rebounds with a 19.2% turnover creation rate.

On offense, Illinois is in the top 15 nationally with 56.4% shooting from inside the arc, and veteran big man Matthew Mayer is averaging 14.4 points on 49.1% shooting in road games. Illinois also secures well over 33% of missed shots on the offensive glass, and is facing an Indiana defense that is strongly below-average in turnover creation rate (16.7%) and steal rate (8.0%) this season.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana is excellent on both ends of the floor. The Hoosiers are in the top five nationally with 49.5% shooting, including a robust 37.8% mark from 3-point range. With Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging more than 20 points and 11 rebounds per game, Indiana is difficult to stop. On the other end, opponents are shooting only 46.3% from 2-point range and 32.1% from 3-point range against Indiana.

The Hoosiers also rank in the top ten of the country with a 14.5% block rate, and Indiana secures nearly 74% of available rebounds on the defensive glass. Illinois has clear shortcomings on offense, including 31.3% shooting from 3-point range and just 67.8% shooting at the free throw line. The Illini also turn the ball over on 19.0% of offensive possessions, which could provide transition opportunities for Indiana.

How to make Illinois vs. Indiana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, with only one player projected to score 15 points or more. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Illinois vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Illinois vs. Indiana spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.