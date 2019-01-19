Indiana vs. Purdue odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-8 roll

One of the best rivalries in college basketball tips off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday when the Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) travel to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are seven-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Purdue odds, with the over-under for total points set at 143.5. Purdue has bounced back from a slow start to the season to win four of its last five games entering Saturday. Indiana, meanwhile, has dropped three straight and desperately needs a win before slipping too far in the Big Ten standings. Before locking in any Indiana vs. Purdue picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 11 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-8 run on all of its top-rated picks. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it's locked in on Indiana vs. Purdue. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also locked in a confident against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model has taken the strong play of Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards into account. He leads Purdue with 24.9 points per game and has recorded some massive individual performances, like when he went off for 36 points in an overtime victory against Wisconsin last week.

He's helped the Boilermakers average almost 80 points per game this season, and they've been especially hot on that end of the floor recently. In their last three Big Ten wins, they've averaged 86.3 points per game, and another offensive performance with similar numbers gives them a great chance to cover on Saturday.

But just because the Boilermakers have been scoring well in conference play, doesn't mean they'll be able to cover the Purdue vs. Indiana spread.

The Hoosiers have dropped three straight, but star freshman guard Romeo Langford gives them a chance to be competitive in any game. Regarded as a likely NBA lottery pick, Langford is hitting over 50 percent of his shots from the floor this season and is averaging 18.8 points per game.

Indiana also has one of the better front court players in the Big Ten in senior forward Juwan Morgan (16.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg), and if this duo plays up to its potential, this rivalry game could easily fall within the spread on Saturday afternoon.

So who wins Indiana vs. Purdue? And which side of the Indiana vs. Purdue spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned $5,200 on its college basketball picks, and find out.