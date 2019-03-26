Iowa State coach Steve Prohm is staying put after receiving a contract extension

Iowa State has extended the contract of coach Steve Prohm that will keep him in Ames, Iowa through the end of June 2025 and out of the rumor mill for the time being.

Prohm was rumored to be a candidate to succeed Avery Johnson at his alma mater, Alabama, in the wake of Johnson's dismissal last week. Prohm dismissed those reports this week after Iowa State was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, and said he was committed to the Cyclones program.

"There's nothing to say. I want to be the best coach at Iowa State, and that's it," said Prohm after Iowa State's 62-59 loss to Ohio State in Tulsa. "My athletic director is standing right there, he knows that. I love this job. I'm blessed to be here. I love Ames. I'm trying to be the best coach at Iowa State and see if I can be here for a long, long time."

Jamie Pollard, Iowa State's athletic director, announced the extension in a press release on Tuesday morning.

"It was important to (Iowa State President) Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, Coach (Steve) Prohm and me that we sent a message to our student-athletes, future recruits and fans that there is a strong mutual desire for Steve to be our men's basketball coach," he said. "He is a terrific coach for Iowa State because he is successful, fits our department culture and exhibits great integrity, kindness and humility."

Iowa State finished its season 23-12, the third time the Cyclones have won at least 23 games in four seasons under Prohm. Iowa State has also won two Big 12 Tournament championships, and twice advanced in the NCAA Tournament, highlighted by a Sweet 16 appearance in his first season.