Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Iowa State

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-7; Iowa State 8-2

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Western Michigan Broncos at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Iowa State entered their matchup on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put a hurting on the McNeese State Cowboys at home to the tune of 77-40. Forward Aljaz Kunc was the offensive standout of the contest for Iowa State, picking up 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, WMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 62-56 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames. One thing holding WMU back was the mediocre play of forward Markeese Hastings, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Iowa State's win brought them up to 8-2 while the Broncos' loss pulled them down to 3-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cyclones rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 21.4 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, WMU is fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.