Who's Playing

Maryland @ Iowa

Current Records: Maryland 11-5; Iowa 11-6

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes won both of their matches against the Maryland Terrapins last season (80-75 and 110-87) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Hawkeyes and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa netted a 93-84 win. They got double-digit scores from four players: forward Kris Murray (27), guard Payton Sandfort (26), forward Filip Rebraca (13), and guard Josh Dix (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Filip Rebraca has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Maryland beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 80-73 on Sunday. Maryland's guard Jahmir Young was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Iowa to 11-6 and the Terrapins to 11-5. In Iowa's victory, Payton Sandfort had 26 points along with seven boards and Kris Murray had 27 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks. We'll see if Maryland have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Series History

Iowa and Maryland both have five wins in their last ten games.