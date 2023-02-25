Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Iowa

Current Records: Michigan State 17-10; Iowa 17-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back home. The Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Iowa ended up a good deal behind the Wisconsin Badgers when they played on Wednesday, losing 64-52. Forward Kris Murray had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, MSU strolled past the Indiana Hoosiers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 80-65. Among those leading the charge for MSU was guard A.J. Hoggard, who had 22 points and five assists. Hoggard's performance made up for a slower game against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

Iowa is now 17-11 while the Spartans sit at 17-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawkeyes rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only ten on average. Less enviably, MSU is 355th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won six out of their last 11 games against Iowa.