Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Iowa
Current Records: Michigan State 17-10; Iowa 17-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back home. The Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Iowa ended up a good deal behind the Wisconsin Badgers when they played on Wednesday, losing 64-52. Forward Kris Murray had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, MSU strolled past the Indiana Hoosiers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 80-65. Among those leading the charge for MSU was guard A.J. Hoggard, who had 22 points and five assists. Hoggard's performance made up for a slower game against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.
Iowa is now 17-11 while the Spartans sit at 17-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawkeyes rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only ten on average. Less enviably, MSU is 355th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan State have won six out of their last 11 games against Iowa.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Michigan State 63 vs. Iowa 61
- Feb 22, 2022 - Iowa 86 vs. Michigan State 60
- Feb 13, 2021 - Iowa 88 vs. Michigan State 58
- Feb 02, 2021 - Iowa 84 vs. Michigan State 78
- Feb 25, 2020 - Michigan State 78 vs. Iowa 70
- Jan 24, 2019 - Michigan State 82 vs. Iowa 67
- Dec 03, 2018 - Michigan State 90 vs. Iowa 68
- Feb 06, 2018 - Michigan State 96 vs. Iowa 93
- Feb 11, 2017 - Michigan State 77 vs. Iowa 66
- Jan 14, 2016 - Iowa 76 vs. Michigan State 59
- Dec 29, 2015 - Iowa 83 vs. Michigan State 70