Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Iowa

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 1-3; Iowa 3-0

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:01 p.m. ET Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

The Mavericks came up short against the Ball State Cardinals last week, falling 71-61.

Meanwhile, Iowa didn't have too much trouble with the Seton Hall Pirates on the road last Wednesday as they won 83-67. Iowa's forward Kris Murray looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Nebraska Omaha have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 30.5-point spread they are up against. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 3-1 record against the spread.

Nebraska Omaha is now 1-3 while Iowa sits at 3-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks are stumbling into the matchup with the 35th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average. The Hawkeyes' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the eighth most points per game in college basketball at 94.7. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:01 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:01 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 31-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Nebraska Omaha and Iowa tied in their last contest.