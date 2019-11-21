Iowa vs. North Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Iowa vs. North Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa (home) vs. North Florida (away)
Current Records: Iowa 2-1; North Florida 4-1
What to Know
The North Florida Ospreys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. North Florida is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Ospreys simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Trinity Baptist Eagles 115-39.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, Iowa took down the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 87-74. F Luka Garza was the offensive standout of the game for Iowa, as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.
North Florida is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped North Florida to 4-1 and Iowa to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Ospreys and the Hawkeyes clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a big 15-point favorite against the Ospreys.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 158
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
