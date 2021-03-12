The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to square off in a Big Ten Tournament matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Wisconsin is 17-11 overall, while the Hawkeyes are 20-7. The two programs have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups but Wisconsin is 6-3-1 against the spread during that span.

However, Iowa swept Wisconsin in the regular season series. This time around, the Hawkeyes are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Iowa vs. Wisconsin odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 142.5.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin spread: Iowa -4.5

Iowa vs. Wisconsin over-under: 142.5 points

Iowa vs. Wisconsin money line: Iowa -190, Wisconsin +160

What you need to know about Wisconsin

The Badgers advanced in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament after a successful outing on Thursday. They escaped with a win against the Penn State Nittany Lions, 75-74. Wisconsin relied on the efforts of forward Aleem Ford, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points, and guard Brad Davison, who had 15 points and five assists.

The Badgers shot a staggering 52.2 percent from the 3-point line in the victory and are now 9-0 straight up when they shoot better than 40 percent from beyond the arc. Staying hot against an Iowa squad that can absolutely light up the scoreboard will be critical if the Badgers are going to pull off the upset.

What you need to know about Iowa

Iowa is hoping for another win over the Badgers. On Sunday, the Hawkeyes narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Wisconsin 77-73. It was another big night for Iowa's center Luka Garza, who posted a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Garza continues to be the front-runner for National Player of the Year honors while averaging 23.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The senior has averaged 17.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game against Wisconsin in his career.

