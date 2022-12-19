A non-conference bout on Monday afternoon has the IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5) squaring off. Southern Indiana is currently on a three-game win streak highlighted by an upset victory over Indiana State on Dec. 11. IUPUI has struggled lately, dropping six of its last seven games. On Saturday, the Jaguars fell to Eastern Illinois 70-59.

Tip-off from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Screaming Eagles are 18-point favorites in the latest IUPUI vs. Southern Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 137. Before making any Southern Indiana vs. IUPUI picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 19-12 roll on all-top rated CBB picks, returning more than $200. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on IUPUI vs. Southern Indiana and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Southern Indiana vs. IUPUI:

IUPUI vs. Southern Indiana spread: Southern Indiana -18

IUPUI vs. Southern Indiana over/under: 137 points

IUPUI vs. Southern Indiana money line: Southern Indiana -2400, IUPUI +1100

SIND: Over is 4-0 in Screaming Eagles' last four games following a straight-up win

IUPUI: Under is 20-6 in Jaguars' last 26 neutral site games

Why Southern Indiana can cover

Senior guard Jelani Simmons has been a consistent contributor to the offense. Simmons can score at all three levels on the floor. The Ohio native can absorb contact in the lane and owns a smooth jumper from 3-point land. Simmons leads the team in scoring (14.7) while shooting 41.9% from downtown. He's scored 18-plus in two of his last three games.

Senior forward Trevor Lakes is another floor-spacing threat. Lakes has been a confident shooter, shooting a team-high 42.6% from beyond the arc on 6.2 attempts per game. The Indiana native made three-plus 3-pointers in seven games this season. Lakes averages 11.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. On Dec. 7, he dropped a season-high 29 points with nine boards and two steals.

Why IUPUI can cover

Sophomore guard Jlynn Counter is an assertive, downhill scoring option. Counter has good handles and can finish with either hand in the lane. The Oklahoma native leads the team in scoring (11.2) with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Counter's finished with at least 16 points in four games this year.

Senior forward Chris Osten provides the Jaguars with some size and strength down low. Osten always fights for positioning to snag boards and create extra opportunities for the offense. He's first on the team in rebounds (6.4) with 9.4 points per game. The Louisiana native logged three double-doubles in 2022. On Dec. 12, he secured 19 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 139 combined points.

