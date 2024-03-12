Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: FIU 10-21, Jax. State 14-17

How To Watch

What to Know

The Jax. State Gamecocks and the FIU Panthers are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Propst Arena in a Conference USA postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Jax. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 81-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bearkats. Jax. State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.7% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Aggies on Saturday and fell 77-70. That's two games in a row now that FIU has lost by exactly seven points.

The Gamecocks' loss dropped their record down to 14-17. As for the Panthers, their loss was their tenth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-21.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Jax. State's sizable advantage in that area, FIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Jax. State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Jax. State is a 4-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Jax. State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against FIU.