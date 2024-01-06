Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: FIU 5-10, Jax. State 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the FIU Panthers and the Jax. State Gamecocks are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

FIU fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Utah Tech on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 96-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trailblazers. Despite running the score up even higher than they did back in December of 2023 (82), FIU still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, Jax. State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Trojans 107-67 at home. Winning may never get old, but Jax. State sure is getting used to it with their fourth in a row.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 5-10. As for the Gamecocks, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: FIU have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Jax. State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8 threes per game. Given FIU's sizeable advantage in that area, Jax. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

FIU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Jax. State is a solid 6-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Jax. State and FIU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.