Duke point guard Jeremy Roach announced Tuesday on social media that he is entering the transfer portal after four seasons with the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-1 former five-star prospect started 108 games across the coaching tenures of both Mike Krzyzewski and Jon Scheyer while playing a pivotal role during a time of transition for the program.

With sophomore guard Caleb Foster and junior guard Tyrese Proctor returning, the Blue Devils are equipped to withstand Roach's departure. But it would still make sense for Duke to add another guard through the portal after also losing Jared McCain to the NBA Draft. Several perimeter weapons are arriving as part of the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class, which includes dynamic forward Cooper Flagg. But none of the six commitments project as prototypical on-ball guards.

Roach will have one season left to play as he uses the bonus year of eligibility provided to players amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be one of the top point guards available during the 2024 transfer cycle after earning third-team All-ACC honors for the 2023-24 season. The Leesburg, Virginia, native averaged 14 points and 3.3 assists on 42.9% 3-point shooting in 32.7 minutes per game.

His career at Duke featured its share of ups and downs. Among the peaks was Roach's performance in 2022 NCAA Tournament victories over Michigan State and Texas Tech as he scored 15 points on efficient shooting numbers in each game while helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four in Krzyzewski's final season as coach.