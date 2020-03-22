Kansas basketball fans relive 2008 championship game by celebrating CBS rebroadcast of the victory
With no March Madness this year, Kansas fans celebrated their 2008 title, again
With the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak, many fans were left coping with the void of March Madness basketball this month. And while the 2020 NCAA Tournament may be canceled, CBS announced the re-airing of a number of classic NCAA Tournament games to help fans get their basketball fix.
On Sunday, one of the rebroadcasts included the 2008 national championship game between Memphis and Kansas, a thriller in which Kansas erased a nine-point deficit with two minutes left to defeat fellow No. 1 seed Memphis in overtime. The 2020 Kansas Jayhawks team was well-positioned to make a run at the national title, but Kansas fans decided to make the best out of the current situation and relive their 2008 title, celebrating it again, as if it just happened.
Former Kansas point guard Mario Chalmers, who knocked down a three-point shot with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime and eventually help Kansas earn the national title, took to Twitter to relive his magical shot.
Even Kansas head coach Bill Self got in on the fun and live-tweeted his way through the entire game.
The celebrations of Kansas' 2008 title didn't stop there, with Jayhawks fans taking to the streets, although safely social distancing from other cars, to share their excitement for the championship. Take a listen:
You can view the full schedule of March Madness games being shown on on CBS and available streaming on CBS All-Access here.
