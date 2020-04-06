NCAA Tournament Rewind: Watch CBS Sports Network rebroadcasts of classic tourney games
CBS and CBS Sports Network will air classic NCAA Tournament games from the past
The 2020 NCAA Tournament may be canceled, but consequential college hoops games from year's past will help us get our basketball fix. CBS and CBS Sports Network will air plenty of classic NCAA Tournament games. You can watch those games on the CBS Sports Network cable channel or stream it on the CBS Sports app or CBSSports.com with authentication.
CBS Sports Network will present more than 40 memorable NCAA Tournament games and a total of over 200 hours of Tournament coverage, including notable games for every round through the National Championship.
Here is the upcoming CBS Sports Network schedule:
Monday, April 6
- 7 p.m. -- 2019 National Semifinal: Auburn vs. Virginia
- 9 p.m. -- 2019 National Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia
- 11 p.m. -- 2019 National Semifinal: Texas Tech vs. Michigan St
- 1 a.m. -- 2019 National Semifinal: Auburn vs. Virginia
- 3 a.m. -- 2019 National Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia
