Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Texas 17-9, Kansas 20-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas and the Jayhawks are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Longhorns beat the Wildcats 62-56. The victory was just what Texas needed coming off of a 82-61 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Dylan Disu, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Less helpful for Texas was Max Abmas' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Oklahoma typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Kansas proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 67-57 win over the Sooners. The victory was just what Kansas needed coming off of a 79-50 defeat in their prior game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Johnny Furphy, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. Furphy is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Hunter Dickinson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.

The Longhorns' win bumped their record up to 17-9. As for the Jayhawks, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-6.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Texas just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Kansas (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage) struggles in that department as they've made 50% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Texas: they have a less-than-stellar 10-16 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Kansas is a big 8.5-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jayhawks, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas and Texas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.