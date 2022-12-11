Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Kansas State

Current Records: Incarnate Word 5-5; Kansas State 8-1

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. K-State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between K-State and the Abilene Christian Wildcats last Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as K-State wrapped it up with an 81-64 win at home. K-State got double-digit scores from four players: forward David N'Guessan (23), guard Markquis Nowell (15), forward Keyontae Johnson (12), and forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (12).

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word was pulverized by the Grambling Tigers 72-39 two weeks ago.

K-State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Kansas State's victory lifted them to 8-1 while Incarnate Word's loss dropped them down to 5-5. In Kansas State's victory, David N'Guessan had 23 points in addition to five boards and Markquis Nowell posted a double-double on 15 points and 12 dimes along with six rebounds. We'll see if the Cardinals have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 27-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.