The Kansas State Wildcats will play the USC Trojans to start their respective seasons on Monday as part of the 2023 Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas. Kansas State went 26-10 last year and made a run to the Elite Eight. USC is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, but hasn't advanced out of the first round since 2021.

Tipoff is scheduled at 10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Trojans are favored by 3 points in the latest Kansas State vs. USC odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 145.5 points. Before making any USC vs. Kansas State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas State vs. USC spread: USC -3

Kansas State vs. USC over/under: 145.5 points

Kansas State vs. USC money line: Kansas State: +134, USC: -160

After a couple lean years at the beginning of his tenure, USC coach Andy Enfield has turned the Trojans into regular contenders. They've won at least 20 games in all but one season since 2014-15 and they've made three straight NCAA Tournaments.

The Trojans return star guard Boogie Ellis, who averaged nearly 18 points per game last season. They added highly-touted freshman guard Isaiah Collier as well, giving Enfield some intriguing pieces to work with.

The Wildcats rolled through March last season, falling just short of a Final Four bid in coach Jerome Tang's first season. There are some big names to replace this season, however, with Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson gone.

Tang brings in some notable pieces from the transfer portal, including Arthur Kaluma from Creighton and Tylor Perry from North Texas. K-State has the 4-1 all-time edge against USC, including a win over the Trojans in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

