Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: BYU 19-7, Kansas State 15-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas State Wildcats and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas State is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

Last Monday, the Wildcats couldn't handle the Longhorns and fell 62-56.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Arthur Kaluma, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact BYU proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 78-71 victory over the Bears.

Aly Khalifa was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 14 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. He didn't help BYU's cause all that much against the Cowboys on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Wildcats' defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-11. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Cougars, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas State came up short against the Cougars in their previous matchup last Saturday, falling 72-66. Will Kansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

BYU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.