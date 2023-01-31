No. 8 Kansas will host No. 7 Kansas State in a 2023 Sunflower Showdown matchup on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks are 17-4 overall but recently snapped their three-game slide. On Jan. 28, they knocked off Kentucky 77-68. The Wildcats are 18-3 on the season and have won three of its past four outings. On Saturday, Kansas State topped Florida 64-50. Kansas is 8-13, while Kansas State is 16-5 against the spread this season.

Tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas State vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.

Kansas vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas -8.5

Kansas vs. Kansas State over/under: 146 points

Kansas vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas -355, Kansas State +278

KAN: Broke a five-game streak without a cover in win over Kentucky on Saturday

KSU: 16-5 against the spread this season

Why Kansas can cover



Junior forward Jalen Wilson is having a terrific season for the Jayhawks. Wilson creates mismatches on the offensive end due to his craftiness. He can get past bigs with ease while using his strength to overpower guards. The Texas native has also been a stout rebounder. He is ranked first in the conference in scoring (21.4) and second in rebounds (8.6). On Jan. 28, Wilson logged 22 points and eight boards.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick is a great shooter with superb range. Dick has a quick release and is able to score off the dribble or as a catch-and-shoot option. The Kansas native is averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and shoots 42.7% from downtown. He's made at least three 3-pointers in nine games. On Jan. 23, Dick tallied 24 points and four boards.

Why Kansas State can cover

Senior forward Keyontae Johnson is an athletic player on the wing who impacts the game in multiple different ways. Johnson has consistently attacked the paint and excels at scoring on the move. The Virginia native rebounds well for his size and has a relentless motor. He's currently third in the Big 12 in both scoring (18) and rebounds (7.7). Additionally, Johnson has tallied three straight double-doubles. On Jan. 24, he notched 15 points and 10 boards.

Senior guard Markquis Nowell is the main facilitator in the Wildcats' offense. Nowell has shown the ability to orchestrate the offense at a high rate and getting his teammates involved. The New York native is second in the nation in assists (8.2) with 16.9 points per game. His best game of the season came on Jan. 7 against Baylor, where he dropped 32 points and 14 assists.

