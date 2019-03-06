Kansas vs. Oklahoma score: Jayhawks' Big 12 title streak officially comes to an end with loss to OU

What a year 2004 was. You remember it, right? The year Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook (which was still in its extreme infancy) from his Harvard dormatory; the year Usher often spent his days atop the Billboard Hot 100, for hits like "Yeah!", "Burn" and "My Boo" ("Yeah" is still a banger, do not tell me otherwise); the year "Napoleon Dynamite" was released and Uncle Rico became an instant legend.

Seem like a distant memory? That's because it is. Fifteen years ago was a lifetime ago. That's what makes Kansas basketball's Big 12 title streak, which officially ended Tuesday night in an 81-68 loss to Oklahoma, so remarkable. It will peter out at fourteen seasons, the consecutive number the Jayhawks either won outright or shared a regular season piece of the Big 12 title pie. It's a Division I NCAA record that outpaced even the great John Wooden teams at UCLA, and one that won't be surpassed anytime soon.

The Streak, as it is called, had some help being pushed off the ledge this season. Kansas lost big man Udoka Azubuike for the season in December, when he was averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Several weeks later, in February, second-leading scorer Lagerald Vick took an extended leave of absence -- and he still hasn't returned. Vick has missed seven straight games, and his return at this point is unclear.

KU doesn't need any excuses, to be sure. Every team deals with injuries or attrition -- or both. And Kansas State or Texas Tech will gladly take the crown no questions asked. But how incredible is it that KU, with all it has endured, still had a shot to extend its streak with a tie this late in the season? (I'll answer that for you: It's pretty incredible.)

The best of the Big 12 streak. #kubball pic.twitter.com/G2Lsq9D2Za — We not good (@freeGIFhawk) March 5, 2019

Kansas as a program has been through some moments during that span, too. It won a national title in 2008, defeating John Calipari and Memphis. It got to three Final Fours, with the most recent trip coming just last season. And it has been a top-4 seed in the NCAA Tournament each season, including earning a 1-seed eight times. Now, officially, The Streak will end after 5,116 days. What a run it was.