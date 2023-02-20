A pivotal Big 12 contest occurs on Monday night when the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (22-5) go on the road to play the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs (18-9). Kansas rolls into this bout on a five-game win streak. On Saturday, the Jayhawks topped No. 9 Baylor 87-71. The Horned Frogs had their four-game losing streak come to an end last time out. On Saturday, they blew out Oklahoma State 100-75. TCU stunned Kansas in an 83-60 upset on Jan. 21, returning +260 on the money line as a big underdog.

Tipoff from Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Horned Frogs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before locking in any TCU vs. Kansas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Kansas vs. TCU spread: Horned Frogs -1.5

Kansas vs. TCU over/under: 151.5 points

Kansas vs. TCU money line: Horned Frogs -135, Jayhawks +115

KU: Jayhawks are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

TCU: Horned Frogs are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 home games

Why Kansas can cover

Junior forward Jalen Wilson is an impactful force in the frontcourt. Wilson has the offensive game plan to create his own shot while also being strong on the glass. The Texas native also has a smooth jumper from the perimeter, shooting 34% from downtown. Wilson leads the Big 12 in both scoring (20.4) and rebounds (8.3). On Feb. 4, he totaled 26 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick is a skilled shooter on the outside. He draws the attention of the defense due to his range and shot-making ability. The Kansas native logs 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and shoots 41% from deep. On Feb. 14, Dick put up 26 points and four 3-pointers.

Why TCU can cover

Senior guard Damion Baugh is an all-around threat in the backcourt. Baugh owns superb court vision that allows him to set up his teammates. The Tennessee native has the handles and burst to penetrate the lane to score or dish the ball off. Baugh ranks third in the Big 12 in assists (5.9) with 13 points and 4.3 rebounds. On Feb. 11, he amassed 16 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Senior forward Emanuel Miller utilizes his strength and length to gain position in the lane for more efficient looks at the rim. Miller has been a willing and secure rebounder, leading the team with 6.1 boards per game. The Ontario native also puts up 12.9 points. In his last outing, he finished with 18 points, five rebounds and five dimes.

