Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Ball State 8-4, Kent State 7-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kent State is heading back home. The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial A & C Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Kent State found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a bruising 66-46 loss at the hands of the Gaels. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Kent State has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Kent State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Payton, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Kent State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Ball State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. The game between the Cardinals and the Golden Gophers last Thursday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Cardinals falling 80-63 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The losing side was boosted by Jalin Anderson, who scored 26 points along with seven assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Golden Flashes' loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to 8-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kent State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.9 points per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kent State came up short against Ball State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 82-70. Will Kent State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.