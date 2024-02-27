Who's Playing
Buffalo Bulls @ Kent State Golden Flashes
Current Records: Buffalo 4-23, Kent State 13-14
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Kent State is heading back home. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Last Friday, the Golden Flashes came up short against the Zips and fell 83-70.
Despite their loss, Kent State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Payton Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Giovanni Santiago was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.
Meanwhile, the Bulls suffered a grim 91-72 defeat to the Broncos on Saturday.
The Golden Flashes' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-23.
Everything came up roses for Kent State against the Bulls in their previous matchup on February 2nd as the team secured a 83-52 win. With Kent State ahead 51-22 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Series History
Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.
- Feb 02, 2024 - Kent State 83 vs. Buffalo 52
- Feb 10, 2023 - Kent State 72 vs. Buffalo 65
- Jan 27, 2023 - Kent State 74 vs. Buffalo 68
- Mar 04, 2022 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 65
- Jan 21, 2022 - Buffalo 64 vs. Kent State 51
- Mar 05, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 19, 2021 - Kent State 84 vs. Buffalo 81
- Feb 21, 2020 - Buffalo 104 vs. Kent State 98
- Jan 24, 2020 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 66
- Feb 22, 2019 - Buffalo 80 vs. Kent State 57