Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Buffalo 4-23, Kent State 13-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kent State is heading back home. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Golden Flashes came up short against the Zips and fell 83-70.

Despite their loss, Kent State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Payton Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Giovanni Santiago was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulls suffered a grim 91-72 defeat to the Broncos on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-23.

Everything came up roses for Kent State against the Bulls in their previous matchup on February 2nd as the team secured a 83-52 win. With Kent State ahead 51-22 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.