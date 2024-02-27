Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Buffalo 4-23, Kent State 13-14

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kent State is heading back home. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Golden Flashes came up short against the Zips and fell 83-70.

Despite their loss, Kent State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Payton Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Giovanni Santiago was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulls suffered a grim 91-72 defeat to the Broncos on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-23.

Everything came up roses for Kent State against the Bulls in their previous matchup on February 2nd as the team secured a 83-52 win. With Kent State ahead 51-22 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.

  • Feb 02, 2024 - Kent State 83 vs. Buffalo 52
  • Feb 10, 2023 - Kent State 72 vs. Buffalo 65
  • Jan 27, 2023 - Kent State 74 vs. Buffalo 68
  • Mar 04, 2022 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 65
  • Jan 21, 2022 - Buffalo 64 vs. Kent State 51
  • Mar 05, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Kent State 67
  • Jan 19, 2021 - Kent State 84 vs. Buffalo 81
  • Feb 21, 2020 - Buffalo 104 vs. Kent State 98
  • Jan 24, 2020 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 66
  • Feb 22, 2019 - Buffalo 80 vs. Kent State 57