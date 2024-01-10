Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Toledo 8-6, Kent State 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Toledo Rockets and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at Memorial A & C Center. Toledo will be strutting in after a win while Kent State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rockets beat the RedHawks 68-64. Toledo was down 43-29 with 19:50 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy four-point win.

Among those leading the charge was Ra'Heim Moss, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Tyler Cochran, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kent State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Eastern Michigan on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 71-69. Kent State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The win makes it two in a row for the Rockets and bumps their season record up to 8-6. As for the Golden Flashes, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Toledo is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Kent State.

Odds

Kent State is a 3-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toledo.